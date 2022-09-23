55 sheep, goats buried in Chamba landslide

Chamba, September 22
The district administration in a press release today said around 55 sheep and goats were buried under the debris of a landslide that was triggered by a cloudburst at Gronda village of Holi area in Chamba district on Wednesday.
The press release added that the sheep and goats belonged to three shepherds, Dhani Ram, Dalip Singh and Jai Singh. The shepherds were grazing their flock on the hillside of their village.
The local officials had rushed to the Gronda to carry out relief and rescue operations, and to provide relief to the affected families, the press release said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...