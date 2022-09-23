55 sheep, goats buried in Chamba landslide

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 22

The district administration in a press release today said around 55 sheep and goats were buried under the debris of a landslide that was triggered by a cloudburst at Gronda village of Holi area in Chamba district on Wednesday.

The press release added that the sheep and goats belonged to three shepherds, Dhani Ram, Dalip Singh and Jai Singh. The shepherds were grazing their flock on the hillside of their village.

The local officials had rushed to the Gronda to carry out relief and rescue operations, and to provide relief to the affected families, the press release said.

