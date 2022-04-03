55-year-old woman dies after falling from rooftop

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 2

Savita Devi (55), a resident of Harsar village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, died after falling from the roof of the second floor of her rented house where she was living along with her family. As per information, she lost her balance and fell from the second floor roof.

She was rushed to the Jawali Civil Hospital but doctors there declared her brought dead.

The police handed over the body to the bereaved family after a postmortem. The police recordedthe statement of herhusband and registereda case under Section174 of the CrPC.