56% more cases registered under NDPS Act in 2023

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

Acting tough against the drug peddlers, Sirmaur witnessed a 56.25 per cent increase in the cases registered under the NDPS Act this year vis-à-vis last year.

As many 100 cases have been registered under the said Act this year as against 64 registered last year, informed Sirmaur SP Raman Meena. “A 75 per cent increase has been recorded in heroin peddling with seizure of 231 gm having been made this year as against 132 gm made last year,” the SP said.

Poppy husk seizure registered an increase of 464.55 per cent this year while cannabis seizure went up by 44.23 per cent and marijuana by 13.59 per cent. Even the number of seizure of sedative capsules has gone up by 43 per cent and sedative syrups by 967 per cent this year vis-à-vis last year, the SP said.

Acting tough on those indulging in smuggling of liquor, the Sirmaur police registered 165 cases this year though this figure stood at 114 last year. The action has been appreciated by liquor contractors who have been facing undue competition from the sale of illegal liquor smuggled from other states.

An increase has also been noticed in the cases registered under the Gambling Act. A 250 per cent increase has been recorded in the Mining Act cases with vehicle seizure having gone up by 177 per cent this year vis-à-vis last year.

