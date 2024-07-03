570 elderly, disabled voters cast vote in Dehra

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, July 2

In view of the Assembly byelection in the Dehra constituency, teams of the Election Commission have been visiting the homes of elderly and disabled voters to collect their votes.

According to Dehra SDM and Returning Officer Shilpi Beakta, 570 voters had cast their votes from home in the Dehra Assembly constituency so far. Among those who voted from home, 491 voters were above 85 years and 79 were disabled voters.

105-year-old Bindru Devi of Kaseti village casts her vote from home for the Assembly byelection. Tribune Photo

Ten teams of the Election Commission are going door to door to facilitate the process with complete confidentiality.

The SDM said in this campaign, which would end on July 6, more than 64 per cent eligible voters had cast their votes so far. She said the total number of elderly and disabled voters in the Dehra constituency is 2,042. As many as 947 people had opted for home voting through Form-12 (D) in the constituency, out of which 889 forms were found to be valid.

Eligible voters, who opted for home voting, are very excited to cast their votes. Out of the 742 eligible elderly voters, 491 had already cast their votes. By voting in large numbers, elderly voters were also motivating the youth to vote.

A 107-year-old voter, Milkhi Ram, of Gharathedu also participated in the electoral process. Milkhi Ram appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission and motivated others, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers.

