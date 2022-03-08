58 from Himachal still stranded in Ukraine: Chief Minister

Shimla, March 7
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that despite the best efforts of the Cental Government, 58 persons from Himachal were still stranded in Ukraine.
He said so far 410 persons had returned safely from Ukraine. “The situation in Ukraine remains serious. We share the concerns of the family members of those who are still stuck in Ukraine,” he added.
Thakur said the state government was in regular touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs for the safe return of 58 persons, including students. “The Centre has launched Operation Ganga to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine,” he added.—
