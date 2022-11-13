59 of 65 cast vote in Bara Bhangal

Dharamsala, November 12
As many as 59 of the 65 voters exercised their right to franchise in Bara Bhangal, the remotest polling station in Kangra district.
DC Nipun Jindal said as per reports received from the polling party in Bara Bhangal, 59 out of 65 voters cast their vote.
Mobile phones don’t work in Bara Bhangal village and people are dependent on a satellite phone provided by the government for communication.
The polling party had reached Bara Bhangal through a helicopter on November 12 and will return from the village tomorrow.
