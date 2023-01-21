5G rollout in Himachal by year-end: IT Secretary

Shimla, January 20
With a view to giving thrust to digital revolution in the state, the government will roll out 5G services by the year-end.
“The government is committed to covering the unconnected villages, shadow areas and the tribal belts of the state with seamless connectivity through 5G. We are going to achieve the target by the year-end by getting service providers all clearances and approvals on fast track basis,” said Abhishek Jain, Secretary, Information Technology.
Following a meeting with the Telecom Service Providers, representatives of the IT Department, the Department of Telecommunications, HPSEBL and Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, Jain has said the quality infrastructure was the need of the hour. The main advantages of the 5G will be greater speed in transmissions, a lower latency and greater capacity of remote execution.
In the meeting, representatives of the service providers assured to figure out a mechanism that would do least harm to the flora and fauna and cause least inconvenience to the public while installing the underground 5G optical infrastructure.
