6,000 vehicles move via alternative routes

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 28

After the restoration of alterative roads between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula and Kainchi Mod near Pandoh Dam, over 6,000 stranded vehicles crossed to and fro within two days.

Due to the poor condition of roads between Mandi and Kullu, the police are struggling to manage the traffic. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to regulate the traffic.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said, “During this unprecedented course of events caused by incessant rain and calamities, the Mandi Police Department is working relentlessly to cope up with the situation. The interconnecting roads are damaged, causing huge snarl-ups on both of the Mandi-Kullu highway.”

“The traffic is being regulated with a systematic approach, allowing the restoration work to complete simultaneously. Today, 2,500 vehicles stranded on the Kullu side moved via the Bajaura-Kataula-Kamand road, while 3,500 vehicles, including loaded trucks, plied through the bypass link via Kainchi Mod near Pandoh Dam,” the SP said.

She added: “These roads are not designed for vehicles carrying heavy loads. The Mandi police, four reserves from other units and other units are working round the clock for traffic management work.”

#Kullu #Mandi