6 arrested with drugs in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 12

The police have arrested six persons after 19 grams of heroin was recovered from them. According to information, a team from the Mandi Sadar police station executed a search warrant at a hotel room on Tuesday evening and arrested the accused with the drugs.

The accused were identified as Sagarpuri, Anmol Thakur and Gaurav Dutt, all residents of Una district, and Manish, Vishal and Devasu, all residents of Mandi district.

The heroin was recovered during the search of the hotel room. Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said a case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Mandi Sadar police station against the accused.

