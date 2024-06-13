6 arrested with drugs in Mandi

Mandi, June 12
The police have arrested six persons after 19 grams of heroin was recovered from them. According to information, a team from the Mandi Sadar police station executed a search warrant at a hotel room on Tuesday evening and arrested the accused with the drugs.
The accused were identified as Sagarpuri, Anmol Thakur and Gaurav Dutt, all residents of Una district, and Manish, Vishal and Devasu, all residents of Mandi district.
The heroin was recovered during the search of the hotel room. Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said a case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Mandi Sadar police station against the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises