6 charging stations for buses soon

Shimla, April 9

Six charging stations will be set up in Shimla district for electric buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

While two charging stations will be set up at Dhalli, 9 km from Shimla, one will come up at Lalpani.

Similarly, one charging station each will be set up in Sunni, Narkanda and Junga in the district. The locations for charging stations have been identified.

A 200 kilovolt charging station, having three charging points, will be installed at Dhalli at a cost of Rs 14 crore. Three electric buses can be charged here at a time.

A 1,000-KV transformer will be installed in the Lalpani locality of Shimla town, while a 430-KV transformer will be set up at Junga. These charging stations will have two charging points each. The HRTC has received forest clearance and the construction work will start soon.

A 1,000-KV transformer having two charging points will be installed at bus stand in Sunni, while the 630-KV transformer having one charging point will be set up at Narkanda.

