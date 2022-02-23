6 die, 13 hurt in Una cracker factory blast

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Una, February 22

Six labourers were killed and 13 sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal cracker factory in Bathri industrial area of Una district on Tuesday.

Sources said the explosion took place around 10 am. Six labourers died on the spot. Ten of the injured who suffered nearly 80 per cent burns were shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said about 30 migrant labourers were working in the unit. “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Prima facie it appears that the unit was being run illegally,” he said.

Sharma said an immediate grant of up to Rs 15,000 had been released for the injured and the deceased's kin would get Rs 4 lakh each as per the state policy. The deceased were yet to be identified. Most of them belonged to Uttarakhand or UP. In the Una Civil Hospital, three injured said they heard the explosion at 10.15 am, but did not know what caused it.

Anshul Dhiman, GM, Industry, said the unit was not registered. The sources said the unit did not have the required clearances and was located near a populated area.

Una SP Arjit Sen said a case had been registered against unknown persons. “Some persons have been detained. We are trying to identify the owners,” he said.