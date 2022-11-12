6-fold jump in cash & liquor seizures in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 11

The police and other agencies have seized cash, jewellery, liquor and drugs worth over Rs 50 crore since the poll code was announced in the state. The seizure is nearly six times higher as compared to the 2017 polls, when the value was pegged at Rs 9 crore.

According to the Election Department, the police and excise and taxation department have seized cash and jewellery worth around Rs 32 crore and over nine lakh litres of liquor costing over Rs 17 crore. Police and other agencies have recovered charas, heroin and other drugs worth around Rs 1 crore, while the Narcotics Bureau has seized charas worth Rs 26 lakh.

The nearly six-fold jump in the value of material that was to be used as inducement to influence elections has left people worried. “The increased use of cash and drugs in the elections shows that the involvement of corporates and mafia is increasing in the elections. It also shows democracy is falling in the hands criminal and undemocratic hands,” said Prof Harish Thakur, department of political science at the HPU.

Prof Rajinder Chauhan, who retired from the HPU, feels that the use of illicit inducements has been increasing in the state with every election. “The use of liquor and cash is increasing. It’s being done to divert people’s attention, especially the youth, from real issues. Youth are being systematically pushed into drugs to stop them from demanding employment, better opportunities,” said Chauhan.

Tikender Panwar, CPM candidate from Shimla Urban, who’s main poll plank was the growing drug abuse, minced no words in blaming political patronage behind the rampant drug use. “The use of drugs has become rampant, especially among the youth. During my door-to-door campaign, I’ve noticed anger and disgust against political class among the families whose young children are into drugs,” he had said. “All candidates say they are against the use of liquor and drugs. If everyone is against it, then who is distributing it and destroying the future of our nation?” he added.