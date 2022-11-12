 6-fold jump in cash & liquor seizures in Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

6-fold jump in cash & liquor seizures in Himachal Pradesh

Material valued at Rs 50 crore; up from Rs 9 crore during 2017 polls

Officials with the illegal liquor seized in Bilaspur district.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 11

The police and other agencies have seized cash, jewellery, liquor and drugs worth over Rs 50 crore since the poll code was announced in the state. The seizure is nearly six times higher as compared to the 2017 polls, when the value was pegged at Rs 9 crore.

According to the Election Department, the police and excise and taxation department have seized cash and jewellery worth around Rs 32 crore and over nine lakh litres of liquor costing over Rs 17 crore. Police and other agencies have recovered charas, heroin and other drugs worth around Rs 1 crore, while the Narcotics Bureau has seized charas worth Rs 26 lakh.

The nearly six-fold jump in the value of material that was to be used as inducement to influence elections has left people worried. “The increased use of cash and drugs in the elections shows that the involvement of corporates and mafia is increasing in the elections. It also shows democracy is falling in the hands criminal and undemocratic hands,” said Prof Harish Thakur, department of political science at the HPU.

Prof Rajinder Chauhan, who retired from the HPU, feels that the use of illicit inducements has been increasing in the state with every election. “The use of liquor and cash is increasing. It’s being done to divert people’s attention, especially the youth, from real issues. Youth are being systematically pushed into drugs to stop them from demanding employment, better opportunities,” said Chauhan.

Tikender Panwar, CPM candidate from Shimla Urban, who’s main poll plank was the growing drug abuse, minced no words in blaming political patronage behind the rampant drug use. “The use of drugs has become rampant, especially among the youth. During my door-to-door campaign, I’ve noticed anger and disgust against political class among the families whose young children are into drugs,” he had said. “All candidates say they are against the use of liquor and drugs. If everyone is against it, then who is distributing it and destroying the future of our nation?” he added.

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

