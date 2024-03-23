 Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Six former Himachal Pradesh MLAs who were disqualified as Congress legislators joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state unit president Rajiv Bindal, in New Delhi, on March 23, 2024. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 23

In a significant political development with potential consequences for the future of Himachal Pradesh, six disqualified Congress MLAs and three independent lawmakers who had voted for the saffron candidate in the March 27 Rajya Sabha poll joined the BJP on Saturday.

Disqualified Congress MLAs who switched sides include four-term MLA Sudhir Sharma, who was a minister in late Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government and AICC national secretary until recently; Rajinder Rana, three-term MLA from Hamirpur and Himachal Congress working president until recently; Ravi Thakur three-term MLA from Lahaul Spiti tribal area and son of Congress veteran Lata Thakur; Indradutt Lakhanpal, three-term Badsar MLA from Hamirpur; Devendra Bhutto: first time MLA from Una's Bangala and youngest Himachal MLA Chaitanya Sharma.

These six lawmakers took the decision to join the BJP after the Supreme Court recently refused to stay their disqualification and posted the matter for further hearing on May 6.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has notified by-elections to these six segments they represent for June 1 along with Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Three independent MLAs who joined the BJP include two-term lawmaker from Nalagarh KL Thakur; two-term MLA from Dehra Hoshiyar Singh and Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma.

The joining took place in the presence of Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is Hamirpur MP; former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur, state chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

After joining the BJP, Sudhir Sharma and Rajinder Rana, MLAs of Dharamsala and Sujanpur respectively, said their decision was voluntary. Both said a person can compromise with anything but not self-respect.

“The Congress has no vision for the country and is disintegrating because all it can do is abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are all elected MLAs but such situations (of a switch) arise when there is no conducive work environment in the state and your self-respect is constantly undermined. We have never switched camps earlier and will remain in the BJP till the last breath of life,” Sudhir Sharma said, adding that the nine MLAs voted for a local Harsh Mahajan “because Congress gave a candidate who supported the side that opposed Ram Mandir in the apex court.”

Rana also said that Congress was in the “midst of a political disaster because of an invisible leadership.” This situation will exacerbate, he said.

Independent MLAs said they were happy to break free and join the BJP for the overall development of the state. “Himachal has been in a very bad shape. No work has been done in 15 months,” Hoshiyar Singh, Dehra MLA said.

The independent MLAs had on Friday submitted their resignation to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania urging them to notify their seats as vacant to enable a fresh election.

Speaking at the event Anurag Thakur welcomed the MLAs into the party led by “the world's most popular leader PM Modi.”

“PM Modi considers Congress his second home. He oversaw the completion of Atal Tunnel; gave AIIMS; IIM, central university, Rs 50,000 crore for roads besides expanding railway networks. Everyone in Himachal had been asking what happened to the guarantees on which Congress came to power. People's anger was unleashed through these 9 MLAs when the Rajya Sabha poll was held,” Anurag Thakur said.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur termed the joining a “significant development for a small state like Himachal.”

These joinings are a message to the Congress top brass about the state of affairs in their party and government in Himachal where no one is happy, not the people, not the Congress cadres, he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

2
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

3
Punjab

Alliance not at cost of Panthic issues: SAD

4
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

7
World

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

8
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

9
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

10
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Death toll from Moscow concert hall attacks rises to 93, 11 people detained

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack

India summons German diplomat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

Trial court has remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 2...

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala