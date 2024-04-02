6 Kangra govt school principals to hone skills at Singapore workshop

Nurpur, April 1
In order to hone their skills and learn about innovative practices, six principals of different government senior secondary schools in Kangra district have been selected for a six-day exposure visit-cum-training programme in Singapore. The workshop — organised by Principal Academy, Singapore — is set to be held from April 4 to April 9. The exposure visit is being sponsored by the state Education Department.
As per official information, Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Indora) principal Mohan Sharma; GSSS (Shahpur) principal Anil Jaryal; GSSS (Nagrota Surian) principal Harbajan Singh; GSSS (Baldoa) principal Sushil Dhiman; GSSS (Srimlog) principal Madan Lal and GSSS (Landoun) principal Sanjeev Kumar were selected by the state Education Department based on a set criteria.
An orientation programme was organised for the selected principals at Shimla on March 26. The principals are set to depart for Singapore on April 3. The Education Department has also selected other school heads and teachers of all cadres to understand Singapore’s education system, and innovative ways of teaching in the classroom.
In April last year, Mohan Sharma, one of the participants, was awarded the Ciena Solutions Challenge Sustainability Award for his innovative project that aimed at honing digital skills among girl students of class 6-8 in his school. Digital Promise, a US-based organisation, honoured him with the award and a $2,500 cash prize.
