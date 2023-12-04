6 killed after vehicle falls into gorge near Sunni in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

PTI

Shimla, December 4

Six people were killed and as many sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said.

The mishap took place at Kararghat, about 35 km from here, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck—carrying labourers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir—lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The labourers were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, police said.

Three labourers died on the spot and as many were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to a hospital, police said.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), police said.

The deceased were identified as Farid (24), Gulab (43), Sahbir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mustak (30), Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

The injured included Ranjit, who was driving the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and Manjoor, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, he added.

