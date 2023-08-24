6 killed in Mandi flashflood, two missing; rescue op on

Tribune News Service

Flashfloods triggered by heavy rain claimed six lives in Mandi district today, while two persons went missing. Among the deceased are three men and two women. The deceased were identified as Nok Singh (24), a native of Bagibonar village under Balichowki subdivision, Parmanand (40) and Gopi Devi (15), natives of Dgail village in Bagachanogi tehsil, Teja Ram of Jhaut village in Gohar Subdivision and Laxmi Devi of Sanglehar village under Sadar subdivision in Mandi.

One person was washed away in Karsog subdivision when he was crossing on a footbridge on the rivulet. He slipped into the rivulet and was washed away a long distance. Later, police recovered the body of deceased. He was identified as Hem Ram (46), a native of Kalog village.

The missing are Mamta Devi (17) and Purni Devi (46) of Jainsla panchayat.

Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Madan Kumar said, “Heavy rain has caused havoc in Mandi district today again. Six persons have lost their lives, while two persons are missing in the flashflood. Heavy rain since last night, triggered landslide and flashflood incidents in several parts of the district. The most affected areas in the district are Seraj, Balichowki, Sadar and Gohar, where victims were trapped in the flashflood and debris.”

“The flashflood and landslide damaged the houses at Bagibonar village, where three victims were rescued from the debris, while one person died. One person was rescued at Kataula. Flashflood and landslide incidents have occurred at Dehuridhar, Kuklah, Kalhni, Katuala in Baginala, Jhout, Kholanal, Kashod and few other places. There are also reports of damage to the school building at a few places in the district,” he said.

The ADM stated that the administration has engaged the NDRF team in the rescue operation. The help of Army choppers has also been sought to deliver ration to the villages that are disconnected from road facility since August 14. The flood affected families have been shifted in relief camps.

