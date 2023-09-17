6 MBBS students barred from classes for 3 months over ragging

Mandi, September 16
Six students of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, were today expelled from the hostel and debarred from attending classes for three months by the college administration for ragging their juniors a few days ago.
2 girls among them
Six students, including two girls, were involved in the incident. They have been expelled from the hostel for six month and debarred from attending classes for three months. A fine of Rs 25,000 each has also been imposed on them.
Dr DK Verma, Nerchowk Medical College Principal
The incident came to the notice of the college authorities yesterday. Talking to The Tribune, college Principal Dr DK Verma said some students of the 2022 batch were involved in ragging freshers. “The hospital authorities convened a meeting of its anti-ragging committee today. After a detailed inquiry, the committee proposed action against the guilty students,” he added.
“Six students, including two girls, were involved in the incident. They have been expelled from the hostel for six months and debarred from attending classes for three months. A fine of Rs 25,000 each has also been imposed on them,” he said.
The Principal said the college administration had zero tolerance towards ragging and strict action had been taken against the guilty.
