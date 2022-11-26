6 posts of specialist doctor vacant at Keylong hospital

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 25

Poor healthcare services at the Keylong District Hospital have irked Lahaul-Spiti residents. At present, six posts of specialist doctor are lying vacant in the hospital, affecting the healthcare services badly.

The vacant posts are of radiologist, paediatrician, gynaecologist, medicine, eye specialist and anaesthetist.

GUV HELP SOUGHT We’ve written a letter to the Guv, urging him to look into the matter and ask the higher-ups to fill the vacant posts on priority. If our demand is not met, a massive protest will be organised at the district headquarter against the government. Kunga Bodh, Member, Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad

Residents said the government had posted a radiologist, paediatrician and medicine specialist in summer this year, which benefitted the people of the Valley as well as tourists. But, all three have been transferred from the hospital to another district. As a result, the Valley residents are struggling to get better medical facilities in want of specialist doctors at the Keylong District Hospital.

Mohan Lal, a resident of Lahaul, said, “The government has left us to the mercy of the Almighty. The machines of the radiology department are lying idle without a radiologist. During winter, when residents of the Valley are cut off from roads for days after heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, residents of the region need better healthcare facilities at their doorstep.”

“The government should fill up all the vacant posts at the Keylong hospital on priority to ensure better healthcare facilities to the Valley residents at their doorstep,” he added.

Kunga Bodh, a member of Lahaul-Spiti zila parishad, said to get better healthcare facilities was the right of the people. “It’s the government’s responsibility to provide these facilities to the residents of this tribal region.”

Officiating Chief Medical Officer, Lahaul and Spiti, Dr Ranjeet Vaid confirmed that the posts of specialist doctor were lying vacant at the Keylong District Hospital.

#Lahaul and Spiti