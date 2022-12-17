6 years on, work yet to begin on sub-tehsil building at Kotla

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, December 16

The previous Congress government had in 2013 sanctioned a sub-tehsil building at Kotla. The decision was to benefit residents of over 12 gram panchayats in the Kotla area of the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district.

Then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of the building on February 2, 2016, but no construction work was done, causing resentment among residents.

The previous BJP government had shelved the project. It had instead proposed a mini-secretariat building. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of the proposed combined office building (COB) during a visit to Jawali over a year ago.

No government started the construction of the sub-tehsil or the COB. Local MLAs also could not get the buildings constructed. As per information, the sub-tehsil office is working in the Kanungo office.

Residents of 13 gram panchayats, including Kotla, Dol, Kutlehar, Trilokpur, Soldha, Paddar, Nayangal, Bhali, Behi-Pathiar, are dependent on the sub-tehsil. People visiting for revenue work are facing a difficult time as the sub-tehsil and Kanungo offices have been housed under one roof.

The Jai Ram government had sanctioned an ITI, an office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) and a government degree college.

Jagtar Singh, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Jawali division, says that land has been identified for the COB. However, no funds have been allocated for the construction, he adds.

Yog Raj, a former pradhan of Kotla gram panchayat, has appealed to the state government to start the construction of the proposed buildings.