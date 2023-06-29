60 animals killed in lightning strike

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 28

Twenty sheep and 40 goats were killed in a lightning strike at Shukchang Thach in the Manikaran valley of the district around 2.30 am today. Shepherd Sonu Kumar, a resident of Gadgi village, was injured in the incident.

Vishal Sharma, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said that sheep rearers suffered a huge loss of animals in the incident. He added, “A team of the department has been sent to Shukchang Thach for inspection and gather facts about the incident. Department officials have been instructed to prepare a report of damage caused.”