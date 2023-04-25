60 donate blood in Chamba

Chamba, April 24
Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan today inaugurated a blood donation camp, organised under the aegis of Nirankari Charitable Foundation in collaboration with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital (PJNGMC&H), at Mugla village in Chamba.
As many as 60 disciples of the Nirankari Foundation enthusiastically donated blood.
