60 donate blood in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 24

Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan today inaugurated a blood donation camp, organised under the aegis of Nirankari Charitable Foundation in collaboration with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital (PJNGMC&H), at Mugla village in Chamba.

As many as 60 disciples of the Nirankari Foundation enthusiastically donated blood.