60 per cent voting in PRI byelections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

Around 60 per cent voting was recorded in the by-elections for 220 seats in Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state. According to a spokesperson of the State Election Commission, candidates at 139 vacancies were elected unopposed while elections were held for 73 posts. The total number of voters for the bye-elections was 82, 370.

The spokesperson said the highest voting was recorded in Kinnaur district, where 80 per cent voters cast their votes. He further said that elections were peaceful and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.

The results of the elections for the posts of pradhans, vice-pradhans and ward members would be uploaded by late evening on sechimachal.nic.in. The counting of votes for Zila Parishad members and panchayat samiti would be held on August 12.