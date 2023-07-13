60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

Tribune News Service

Kullu, July 13

As many as 60 stranded tourists have been evacuated from the remote Chandratal Lake to Kaza as the rescue operation began in Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday morning.

BRO, ITBP, police and local youths are evacuating the tourists out of the area.

As many as 293 tourists were stuck in the area since Saturday due to blockade of the road towards Chandratal from Losar.

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi, who hails from the tribal Kinnaur district, said the evacuation from Chandertal is a "challenging task".

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Operation to rescue stranded tourists in Chandra Taal, Lahaul-Spiti conducted by joint teams of State Government.



State's Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and CPS PWD Sanjay Awasthi are monitoring the spot.



(Video: CMO) pic.twitter.com/SV4gU2UaPB — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

He, along with CPS Sanjay Awasthi, reached Chandratal by road to monitor the rescue operation.

The area has received over 4 feet of snow.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said, "The rescue operation started around 7 am on Thursday. Seven vehicles have left towards Kaza from Chandratal. Around 60 people have left to Kaza from Chandratal at 7 am, while the remaining tourists are being evacuated."

"I have asked the administration to send more vehicles to Chandratal, so that we are able to move all tourists safely out of the area," the SP said.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti