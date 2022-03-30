600 posts vacant in various depts at Dharampur, says CPM leader

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 29

CPM leader Bhupender Singh said around 600 posts have been lying vacant in departments like health, education, agriculture, transport, etc in Dharampur, the home constituency of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, in Mandi district since long.

“As a result, people of the constituency are facing health problems. Students of government schools are also facing difficulties,” he added.

“In an RTI enquiry, it was revealed that around 600 posts are lying vacant in different departments in Dharampur. Of the 600 posts, 160 posts are vacant in the Health Department alone,” he added.

“As many as 70 posts are vacant in different schools, of which 58 posts are of JBT teacher. In the Rural Development Department, 85 posts of panchayat secretary, technical assistant and gram rojgar sevak are vacant, while in the HRTC, there are 45 vacant posts. Similarly in the HP State Electricity Board, 115 posts are vacant, while in agriculture and horticulture departments, several posts are vacant” said Bhupender.

He said Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh should ask Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to fill these posts on priority.