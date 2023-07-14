60k evacuated from flood-hit areas: CM

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that around 60,000 of 70,000 stranded tourists and local people had been evacuated from various locations in the state till now. They were stuck in flood-affected areas of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts since Saturday last.

Rs 1L each for affected families of Thunag 20,000 persons evacuated from Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Thursday

255 rescued from snowbound Chandratal and Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district while 52 persons evacuated from Batal to Kaza

A few vehicles of tourists still stuck in the Chandratal area because of the poor condition of the road

Sukhu met flood-affected people at Thunag in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi and announced Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to every affected family

Sukhu said that around 20,000 persons were evacuated from Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts today while around 40,000 persons were rescued from Kullu and Manali till yesterday. He added that all 255 persons stranded in snowbound Chandratal and Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti were rescued, while 52 persons were evacuated from Batal to Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti. He attributed the successful rescue efforts to the dedication and commitment of 1,000 officials deployed in the affected areas of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Meanwhile, a few vehicles of tourists were still stuck in the Chandratal area because of the poor condition of the road. A majority of tourist vehicles had already moved out of the area safely. The district administration had engaged 57 vehicles in the rescue operations at Chandratal.

Sukhu said that efforts were being made to evacuate the remaining 10,000 persons at present putting up at Kasol and the Tirthan valley in Kullu and were reluctant to leave their vehicles behind. To alleviate their concerns, he assured them that their vehicles would be safeguarded.

He said, “The local administration will issue an official receipt, guaranteeing the stranded people to retrieve their vehicles once connecting roads were fully restored.”

Sukhu said, “The Israeli embassy has also contacted the state government, expressing its willingness to evacuate their nationals from Kasol and the Tirthan valley. All foreign tourists are safe and essential commodities are being provided to them.”

The Chief Minister said that a rescue team reached Chandratal this morning in sub-zero temperatures to evacuate 255 persons stranded there. They were taken to Kaza in four batches, braving the cold conditions of the Kunzum Pass (4,551metres).

He met flood-affected people at Thunag in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district and announced Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to every affected family.

#Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu