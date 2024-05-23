624 to cast ballots from home in Lahaul & Spiti

Mandi, May 22
In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and Assembly byelection, Lahaul and Spiti district administration has made special voting arrangements for 624 elderly and disabled voters.
The voting process, allowing those above 85 years and with over 40 per cent disability to vote from home, commenced yesterday and will continue till May 26.
Eight mobile teams have been formed to ensure seamless voting for these individuals.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar emphasised the importance of cooperation with mobile polling teams.
The DC said the Election Commission of India has designated voting hours from 9 am to 5 pm, with provisions for second visits if voters were not found at home. Additionally, postal ballot voting procedures are underway, with comprehensive oversight to uphold transparency.
