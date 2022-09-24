65 excise teams to check liquor smuggling

Shimla, September 23
The Excise Department has constituted 65 special task forces at the regional and district levels to stop the sale, manufacture and smuggling of illicit liquor in the state.
State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus said yesterday that a control room had been set up in the headquarters to keep an eye on the transportation of liquor and intoxicants and other types of consumer goods. He added that during the campaign, a premises at Shanan was inspected and 21 bottles of English liquor (for sale in Chandigarh only) and two bottles of beer were impounded.
He said that 16,230 fake holograms and 11,984 fake labels were also seized. “A gallon of 50 kg containing some suspicious substance was also seized,” he added.
