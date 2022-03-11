65 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 10
As many as 65 Covid cases were reported in the state toady, taking the tally to 283,959. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The highest 22 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 12 in Chamba, 11 in Mandi, 10 in Shimla, three each in Solan and Hamirpur . —
Tribune Shorts
