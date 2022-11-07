65-year-old Nepalese murdered in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 6

A Nepalese man was found murdered at his rental accommodation at Chadna village in the Nohradhar area of Sirmaur district this morning. Sirmaur SP Raman Meena said the victim had been identified as 65-year-old Bheem Bahadur.

He was residing at Amar Singh Negi’s house since the last 15 to 20 days. Negi said though he used to get up early, he failed to open the door till 9:00 am.

A police team found his blood-soaked body lying below the bed bearing injury marks on his forehead, arms, stomach and chest. The SP said that a case had been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

#Sirmaur #solan