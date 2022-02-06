650 new cases, 6 die of Covid in Himachal

Shimla, February 5
A total of 650 new Covid cases were reported today while six persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...