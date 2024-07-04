654 cast vote in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 3

Out of 670 voters, as many as 654 had cast their votes in the Hamirpur Assembly constituency so far. Assistant Returning Officer and SDM Manish Soni said the process of home voting begin on June 29 and would be completed soon.

He said the home voting facility was provided to voters above 85 years and people with over 40 per cent disability.

He said 670 voters, including 541 elderly voters, have applied for the facility.

SDM Manish Soni added that 529 elderly and 125 disabled voters had exercised their franchise to elect their representative in the byelection.

