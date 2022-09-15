67 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, September 14
As many as 67 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,812. The number of active cases declined to 322.
The highest 15 cases were in Kangra, followed by 12 in Shimla, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Kangra, seven in Hamirpur, three each in Chamba and Kinnaur, two each in Sirmaur and Mandi and one each in Una and Solan. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...