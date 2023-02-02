67 transformers to be installed at Bhattiyat

Our Correspondent

Bhattiyat, February 1

As many as 67 new transformers would be installed in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district, said HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania here.

The Speaker said that the installation of these transformers would pave the way for strengthening the power supply system and solve the problem of low voltage in the area. Apart from this, the capacity of 123 transformers would be increased, he said.

During his tour, Pathania performed the bhoomi pujan of the Jonla-Bhated-Kotla link road to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 3 crore approved under NABARD. He directed the PWD officials to complete the construction work within the prescribed time frame.

Pathania said that in order to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in Hatli area, an amount of Rs 4.50 crore would be spent on water scheme which would benefit a large population of the surrounding villages. He said that a water tank of 60,000 liter capacity would be built under this lift drinking water scheme.

#chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania