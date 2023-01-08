7,000 villagers to be hit by Renuka dam project

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 7

The work to divert water from the Renuka dam project, conceived as a drinking water supply scheme for the National Capital Region of Delhi, will begin this year, said MK Kapoor, Managing Director of the project, at a meeting convened at Nahan to review the progress of various power projects last evening. Ram Subhag Singh, Special Principal Secretary, Multipurpose Projects and Power, chaired the meeting.

Kapoor said that 1,508 hectares would submerge while a 24-km tunnel would be constructed for the project. The Union Government would contribute 90 per cent of the project cost. As many as 25 panchayats comprising 41 villages and 7,000 people will be affected by the project while 346 families will be rendered homeless.

He said, “The project envisages the construction of a 148-m high rock fill dam on the Giri river at Dadahu in Sirmaur district and a powerhouse. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 6,947 crore in 2018. It will generate 40 MW power during the peak flow. Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) is executing the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation stone in 2021.”

The acquisition of land for the project has been completed and Rs 2,800 crore has been set aside for the purpose. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been provided to the affected families while Rs 635 crore will be given to the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority.

Ram Subhag Singh said that Himachal Pradesh would be first to attain the status of a green energy state. He stressed the need for energy audit. He added that enhancing the quality of power transmission and plugging transmission and distribution losses were their key priorities.

He said, “Renewal energy is the need of the hour and efforts will be made to tap this potential while the use of thermal energy and solar energy will also be encouraged in the state.” Director Hrishikesh Meena gave a presentation on various power projects operational in the state.