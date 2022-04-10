7 arrested in multi-crore scholarship scam

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

The CBI, probing the multi-crore scholarship scam, has arrested seven persons in the past 48 hours. The accused were today presented before the Special CBI court that sent them to three-day police custody.

The CBI teams raided the houses of the accused and arrested them from Nahan, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ladwa. More arrests would be made as 27 institutions are on the radar of the CBI, said sources.

CBI raids houses of accused The CBI teams raided the houses of the accused and arrested them from Nahan, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ladwa.

According to sources, more arrests will be made as 27 institutions are on the radar of the CBI.

Those arrested included the owners and employees of the ITFT and the Himalayan Group of Professional Institutes and one more institute.

Those arrested included the owners and employees of the ITFT and the Himalayan Group of Professional Institutes and one more institute.

On April 1 , the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets of the KC Educational and Social Welfare Society, Una, worth Rs 4.42 crore under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in the scholarship scam. The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI on May 8, 2019.

The malpractice started in 2012-13 when the scholarships of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class students under 36 schemes were not paid. The scam was unearthed following reports that the students of government schools in the Spiti valley had not been paid scholarships for the past five years.