7 cattle die of LSD in Chamba

Chamba, September 6

As many as seven head of cattle have died of lumpy skin disease (LSD) so far while 601 cattle have been afflicted with it, said Dr Lal Gopal, Deputy Director, Animal Health and Breeding, Chamba, here today.

He said that the first cases of the disease were reported in Bhattiyat and Salooni tehsils of the district on August 22.

Dr Gopal said that 7,840 animals suffering from the disease had been vaccinated. He added that the vaccination drive was in progress and a sufficient stock of vaccines was available.

He advised cattle owners to keep an eye on their animals and inform the department about suspicious LSD cases on phone number 01899-222317.

