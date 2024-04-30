7 Chamba students make it to Class XII toppers’ list

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 29

Seven students of Chamba district have made it to the top 10 students’ list in Class XII result declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education today. Among the toppers, there are five girls and two boys.

Ayushi Sharma (commerce) bagged the seventh position in the Class XII board exam. Photos: Mani Verma

Four students have excelled in the arts stream, two in science and one in commerce. Despite challenging geographical conditions and limited resources, these students, through their dedication, hard work and relentless efforts, secured positions in the merit list, bringing laurels to the district, their respective schools and parents.

Expressing joy, school administrations and parents celebrated their achievements by distributing sweets and extending their wishes for their bright futures.

In the commerce stream, Ayushi Sharma, a student of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chamba, clinched the seventh rank with an impressive score of 477 out of 500 (95.8%).

In the arts stream, four students made it to the top 10 list. Among them, Chintan from Government Senior Secondary School, Sillagharat, secured the fourth position with 484 marks (96.8%). Meanwhile, Afrin Malik from Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chamba, secured the sixth position with 482 marks (96.4%), and Kamini Thakur — from the same school — secured the tenth position with 478 marks (95.6%). Pragati Sharma, studying at Government Senior Secondary School, Grangar, also clinched the tenth position with 478 marks (95.6%).

Similarly, in the Science stream, Adrija Gautam from Himalayan Public School, Chowari, secured the sixth position with a score of 488 (97.6%), while Geetansh Sharma from Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Chamba, scored 487 marks to bag the seventh position.

