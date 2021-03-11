7 held for cheating in junior assistant exam in Sundernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

The police have arrested seven persons for cheating in the junior office assistant exam conducted by the HPSSC at MLSM College at Sundernagar on Sunday.

Those arrested are Rakesh Kumar, Gopal Dass, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Vickey, Vivek, alias Vickey, Joginder Kumar, Balwant Singh and Anit Thakur, all local residents.

SP Shalini Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here today, said the police had received a complaint from the college that candidate Rakesh Kumar was found cheating during the exam.

“During investigation, it was found that teacher Gopal Dass, an assistant professor in a private college in Mandi, had clicked the pictures of the question paper and sent them to the Rakesh Kumar’s phone before the exam,” she added.

“Gopal Dass was deployed in another exam centre. He was in touch with Rakesh. Six more were found to be involved in the case. A clerk, Balwant Singh, in the examination centre at MLSM College had also helped Rakesh by providing him a slip for cheating in the hall. He also informed Rakesh about his sitting plan,” said the SP.

Another candidate Anit Kumar had also checked the question paper on Rakesh’s phone. Anit is also a suspect.

“The police have seized 10 mobiles phones from the accused and a cheating slip from Rakesh,” said the SP.

She said it was found that the question paper was leaked only to Rakesh and Anit before the exam. A case has been registered.