7 hospitalised after wasp attack in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, November 28

Seven persons, including three minor boys, were hospitalised after getting stung by a colony of giant Indian wasps, locally called ‘rangad’, at Dohak village in Bangana subdivision in the district today.

Gopal Sharma (70), who was reportedly stung by about 30 wasps, was referred to the Una district hospital while Kadu Ram (50), Kuber Kalia (14) and teenagers Nikhil and Abhi Jassal are being treated at the Bangana primary health centre (PHC). Two others managed to escape with minor sting inflammations.

The victims were cutting fuel wood in a nearby forest area. They failed to notice the colony of wasps, which attacked them when disturbed.

They were rushed to the local PHC where doctors referred Sharma to the district hospital.

Several incidents of wasps attacking people have been reported in the district, particularly during this time of the year, when they are believed to be the most dangerous. An elderly man had died last year after getting stung by wasps.