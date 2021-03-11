7 ITIs get nod to train instructors

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 7

Seven Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state have got the nod from the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s Directorate General of Training (DGT) to provide certificate of Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) course.

Director of the state Technical Education Department Vivek Chandel said, “As of now, most students had to go outside the state for the CITS. There was only one National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in the state for the women in Shimla and one CITS institute for electrician at Pragpur.”

The department had submitted a proposal to the DGT for opening of the Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToT) in the existing ITIs of the state. As many as 175 seats for CITS courses have been approved in the seven ITIs. On successful completion of the CITS course in a year, the trainees are awarded the Craft Instructor Training Certificate by the National Council of Vocational Training.

Chandel said the DGT had made the qualification in CITS course mandatory for the appointment of instructors for all trades, including math and drawing, in the ITIs. “The CITS courses are on the analogy of BEd, which is needed for appointment as PGT or TGT teachers in schools. Under the CITS programme, the eligible candidates are those who possess either of the National Trade Certificate, the National Apprenticeship Certificate or the diploma/degree qualifications.”

The admission to these courses will be through the All India Common Entrance Test conducted by the DGT. Online process for admission has started on June 6 and will continue till June 25.