7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Ambika Sharma
Solan, August 14
Seven people were killed following a cloudburst at Jadon village in Kandaghat in this district on Monday morning.
Two houses and a cowshed were washed away following the cloudburst.
Rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach the spot. Two rescued people, a man and his daughter, were taken to a safer place.
The deceased have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12).
#RedAlert— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2023
Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4mm) on 14th August. Stay safe! #RedAlert #HimachalPradesh #SevereRainfall #StaySafe @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/48sJ3fux2k
