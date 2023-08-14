7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 14

Seven people were killed following a cloudburst at Jadon village in Kandaghat in this district on Monday morning.

Two houses and a cowshed were washed away following the cloudburst.

Rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach the spot. Two rescued people, a man and his daughter, were taken to a safer place.

The deceased have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12).

