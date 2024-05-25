7 lakh litres of illicit liquor seized so far

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The State Taxes and Excise Department has seized seven lakh litres of liquor in the state after the implementation of the model code of conduct.

The State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Younus today said, “In a bid to ensure free and fair elections and thwart any illicit activity, the department has taken strict action to crackdown on unlawful liquor activities in the state.”

The department today conducted raids in eight different locations of Indora tehsil, in the Nurpur area of Kangra.

The commissioner added that the teams have succeeded in confiscating 18,000 litres of illicit liquor in Gagwal-1, 26,000 litre in Gagwal-2, 30,000 litre in Ullehrian, 26,000 litre in Tyora, 10,000 litre in Khanpur, 5,000 litre in Bhadroa, 5,000 litre in Milwan and 2,000 litre in Basantpur.

He said 1,23,000 liters of lahan, valued at Rs 1.23 crore, was seized and destroyed during the operation.

The department has formed 59 teams to clamp down on illegal liquor trade across the state. These teams are actively conducting raids at multiple locations to suppress such illicit activities.

Besides, the department has set up a 24x7 control room to register complaints regarding illegal liquor trade and freebies in the state. The citizens have been urged to report any such activity through designated channels, including the toll-free number 18001808062, landline number 0177-2620426, WhatsApp 94183-31426, or by sending an email to [email protected].

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla