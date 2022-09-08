7 left in fray for Congress ticket in two Assembly segments in Hamipur

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamipur, September 7

Seven aspirants of Congress ticket are left in the fray from two Assembly constituencies in the district for the forthcoming elections.

There are five Assembly seats in the district and Congress MLAs represent three of them. It was decided at the State Election Committee meeting held in New Delhi recently that all sitting MLAs would be given ticket.

The BJP represents the two other constituencies, namely Bhoranj (SC reserved) and Hamirpur. Reliable sources say that the election committee considered only three applications from Bhoranj and four from Hamirpur. However, the central party leadership would decide the final list of candidates.

The sources say that the names of Suresh Kumar, Prem Kaushal and Ramesh Dogra figured in the panel for the Bhoranj constituency sent to the central party leadership. The three candidates had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections from Bhoranj. Suresh Kumar had lost elections thrice while Prem Kaushal and Ramesh Dogra had lost one election each.

In the Hamiprur constituency, the panel consisted the names of former MLA Anita Verma, Kuldeep Pathania and new faces Jagjit Thakur and Sunil Sharma.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Election Campaign Committee, said that no decision was taken on candidates from Bhoranj and Hamirpur constituencies in the New Delhi meeting. He added that the candidates would be decided in the next meeting.

Rajender Zar, president of District Congress Committee, said here today that there were over 40 ticket aspirants from the Bhoranj and Hamirpur Assembly segments. All applications were sent to the HPCC with remarks. He added that now, the ball was in the court of the AICC and a high-powered committee would decide the candidates.

He alleged that the BJP was dividing the country on religious lines and creating communal discord.

He alleged that the BJP had stained the rich social fabric developed by the Congress in the past 75 years. He said that to make people aware of “nefarious designs” of the BJP, Congress had started the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Zar said the yatra led by senior Congress leaders would cover 35 km everyday. Overall, it would cover 12 states and two union territories.

Three in Bhoranj, four in Hamirpur on panel