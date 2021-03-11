7 posts of doctor vacant at Kullu hospital, MLA sits on dharna

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 3

Sunder Singh Thakur, Kullu Sadar MLA and HPCC senior vice-president, along with party workers today started an indefinite dharna from 10 am to 5 pm in front of the Regional Hospital here against the failure of the state government to fill seven vacant posts of doctor. He warned the government that if the posts of doctors were not filled by May 10, they would observe a Kullu bandh and hold an agitation at Dhalpur.

Hundreds of Congress workers protested outside the hospital and sat on the dharna. They raised slogans against the government demanding that the vacant posts of specialist doctor be filled on priority.

The MLA said that seven specialist doctors had been transferred in the past one and a half months. He added that the building of the mother child centre at the hospital was ready but no gynaecologist had been posted there. As a result, people were forced to go to private hospitals.

He appealed to his supporters, senior citizens and social organisations to join the dharna from tomorrow.