Punjab Police bust inter-state illegal supply, manufacturing network running from pharma factory in Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh/Amritsar, May 11
In a major intelligence-based operation against Pharma Opioids, Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police has busted an interstate network of manufacturing illegal psychotropic substances and supply units running from a pharma factory based in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.
The development came after the three-month-long meticulous investigations of backward and forward linkages carried out by the STF Amritsar into the arrest of two drug smugglers identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Dhami of Kot Muhammad Khan village in Tarn Taran and Jaspreet Singh alias Jass of Govind Nagar in Amritsar, who were arrested after the recovery of 4.24 lakh narcotic tablets/capsules and Rs 1 lakh drug money from Beas in February this year.
During this entire operation spread across five states, the police have arrested a total of seven drug smugglers/suppliers and made an effective recovery of 70.42 lakh intoxicant tablets/capsules, 725.5 kg intoxicant tramadol powder and Rs 2.37 lakh drug money from five states -- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 22C, 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act.
