70 from across India, Nepal learn to tackle rock and ice

Mandi, June 14
The Indian Mountaineering Foundation’s National Sport Climbing Committee (NSCC) has commenced its four-day national certification course in Manali, from today. Collaborating with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, the foundation aims to train new batches of competition officials, including judges, route-setters and belayers, for conducting national and zonal-level climbing competitions.
With over 70 participants and faculty members from across 20 Indian states, the Indian Air Force and Nepal taking part, the course is a first of its kind to be taken up in the state. ABVIMAS has provided comprehensive logistical support, including accommodation and infrastructure for the participants.
The training curriculum encompasses various aspects of belaying, emphasising safety across different climbing environments, including rock and ice.
Colonel Vijay Singh, President of IMF, inaugurated the event at Manali today. He highlighted the expertise of the IMF faculty and urged participants to maximise their learning experience. Guest of honour Avinash Negi, Director of ABVIMAS, pledged the institute’s full support and emphasised the importance of training young athletes in sport climbing.
The initiative reflects IMF’s commitment to promoting safety and excellence in sport climbing, furthering its mission to nurture the next generation of climbing enthusiasts and officials.
