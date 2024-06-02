72.6%: Jubbal-Kotkhai tops Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

In all eight legislative Assembly constituencies under the jurisdiction of Shimla district, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.81 per cent till 5 pm.

As per the data revealed by the State’s Election Commission, Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency saw a total turnout of 72.6 per cent, which was the highest in the district. It was followed by Rampur (SC) at 72.47 per cent, Rohru (SC) at 71.13 per cent, Chopal at 65.95 per cent, Theog at 64.13 per cent, Shimla (Rural) 63.88 per cent, Shimla (Urban) 62.27 per cent and Kasumpti 60.33 per cent.

As many as 1,058 polling stations were set up in the district, including 162 in Theog, 156 in Rampur (SC), 152 in Chopal, 133 each in Jubbal-Kotkhai and Shimla (Rural), 123 in Rohru (SC), 108 in Kasumpti and 91 in Shimla (Urban).

Out of the eight legislative Assembly constituencies in Shimla, seven of them are represented by the Indian National Congress (INC) legislators while one, Chopal, is being represented by a BJP legislator.

