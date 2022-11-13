72% polling in Shimla district, urban segments disappoint

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 12

Voters in largely urban constituencies like Shimla Urban and Solan have again left a lot to be desired in terms of voting percentage. Compared to 63.93 per cent in 2017, the Shimla Urban seat recorded a voting percentage of 62.47 this time. The overall voting percentage in Shimla district is 72.05 per cent.

In the Solan constituency, the voting percentage marginally increased from 66.45 in 2017 to 66.69 this time. In the Kasumpti constituency, where 12 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation fall, too, the voting percentage marginally increased from 66.86 to 68.20.

The less than enthusiastic voting in the Shimla Urban and Kasumpti constituencies, which have the highest concentration of government employees, in 2017 had sparked a debate on disinterest among literate and aware voters. The voting percentage remained more or less the same this time despite the efforts of the Election Department to boost polling. “The indifference of urban voters is worrisome. Such reluctance to vote is not good for democracy. Efforts must be made to find out why urban voters are becoming indifferent,” said former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

The Election Department had made serious efforts to enhance voting in urban areas. It had even administered a pledge to people that they would exercise their right to franchise.