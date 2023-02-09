72 posts, none filled at Kullu hospital's maternity unit

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 8

Kullu Regional Hospital’s maternity and child health (MCH) section, which was inaugurated seven months ago, is running without the 72 posts created for it. The 100-bedded facility is currently operating with the existing staff of the regional hospital.

Then CM Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated the MCH section, constructed at a cost of Rs 12.95 crore, on June 18, 2022. As many as 72 posts, which included six specialists, were allocated for the unit that runs two gynae OPDs and two pediatric OPDs. The hospital management wrote to the Director, Health, on June 23, 2022, about the vacancies, but the matter hasn’t been addressed as yet. The regional hospital, which is catering to the MCH section, is already overburdened as 4 of its 37 posts of doctor are lying vacant.

Sources allege the BJP government inaugurated the MCH section in haste ahead of the Assembly elections but showed no interest in filling the vacancies. The public has got no relief with the coming of the Congress government too, as the shortage has not been addressed.

The hospital caters to patients of four districts, including Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Mandi and Chamba. A majority of the 100 beds in the section remain occupied.

The staff sanctioned for the MCH section include two gynecologists, two pediatricians, one anesthetist, one radiologist, eight medical officers, one matron and 20 staff nurses.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Naresh Chand said the Health Directorate had been informed about the 72 vacancies.

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Nag Raj Panwar said the government was aware of the vacancies, and better facilities would be soon available at the MCH section after the vacancies are filled. The Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur was looking into the matter, he added.