720 attend medical camp in Fatehpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 15

As many as 720 persons were examined at a health check-up camp organised under the aegis of the Kangra district administration and the District Red Cross Society at Rehan in Fatehpur subdivision today. Local MLA Bhiwani Singh Pathania inaugurated the camp.

A team of specialist doctors from the medicine, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, paediatrics and AYUSH departments examined 720 persons and free medicines were provided to patients.

As many as 60 volunteers donated blood at a camp organised by the state Health Department. A disability camp was also organised in which 30 eligible persons were issued disability certificates while 14 physically challenged persons were shortlisted for providing artificial limbs by the District Red Cross Society. Besides, the society provided wheelchairs, blankets, hearing aids and other medical equipment to 58 needy persons.

#Bhiwani #Kangra #Nurpur