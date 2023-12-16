720 attend medical camp in Fatehpur

Nurpur, December 15
As many as 720 persons were examined at a health check-up camp organised under the aegis of the Kangra district administration and the District Red Cross Society at Rehan in Fatehpur subdivision today. Local MLA Bhiwani Singh Pathania inaugurated the camp.
A team of specialist doctors from the medicine, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, paediatrics and AYUSH departments examined 720 persons and free medicines were provided to patients.
As many as 60 volunteers donated blood at a camp organised by the state Health Department. A disability camp was also organised in which 30 eligible persons were issued disability certificates while 14 physically challenged persons were shortlisted for providing artificial limbs by the District Red Cross Society. Besides, the society provided wheelchairs, blankets, hearing aids and other medical equipment to 58 needy persons.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...